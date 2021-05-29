Beautiful modern family home with separate annex and views of Belfast Lough

8 Sequoia Heights

Number 8 Sequoia Heights is a detached family home with a separate annex.

Situated in the Jordanstown area of Newtownabbey, this modern build property has adaptable accommodation over three floors, consisting of five bedrooms with two en-suites, three receptions, a family bathroom, and a conservatory.

The property also benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing, as well as views of Belfast Lough.

Deluxe bedroom

Suitable for a family, this home is immediately close to local schools, with shops, takeaways and the lough shore only a short walk away.

It is also ideally situated for commuting with Belfast approximately 10 minutes away by car.

The interior accommodation features an entrance hall with cloakroom leading to a living room with feature fire place.

From the living room, there is access to the kitchen, decorated in neutral tones and with a range of high and low level units and a dining area.

Beautiful living

From this room the 3.95m by 3.23m conservatory can be accessed, with double doors providing access to the garden.

The downstairs floor plan is completed by a separate lounge and a utility room, with high and low level units, sink, and plumbing for a washing machine.

On the first floor there are four good sized bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with bath and separate shower.

On the second floor is a large fifth bedroom with a full length window enjoying views of the lough, as well as a separate shower room.

Luxury bathroom

The annex features a cheerful kitchen with high and low level units. It has one bedroom and a separate living area, as well as a bathroom with an over-bath shower and a WC.

The property also has generous outdoor space, with grass areas to the front and rear and a patio.

There is also a brick driveway with ample parking space next to the detached garage.

