In the city council area Good Friday collections are as normal Fridays, there will be no collections on Easter Monday, they have been moved to the previous Saturday, that is Easter Saturday, April 8, and the collection for Tuesday April 11 will return to normal collection.

A council officer told elected representatives at the Belfast City Council People and Communities Committee on Tuesday: “There is always contingency for missed streets, so what we will be doing is prioritising any issues from Tuesday, to the following day on Wednesday for catch-up.”

She added: “At this point, we haven’t got full cover for this Saturday, April 8, we are still working on that, and there may be some routes that will not be collected. We are working on that on a daily basis, and we have contingency plans in place to make sure that all that could be potentially missed on the Saturday will be picked up on Easter Monday, April 10. Those arrangements are in place.”

There may be some changes to routine bin collections in Belfast during the Easter holidays

Green Councillor Mal O’Hara said: “I am worried about routes around the city, where people who have been missed this week, whose collection will be moved from Monday to Saturday, will be missed again on Saturday. Then we have the risk of two missed collections over the holidays. Is there any comfort we can give to assure that any streets that are missed this week are not missed again on Saturday?”

A council officer said: “On the Saturday we will be maximising our normal route collections that would have been done on the Monday. For assurance, if there is a tail of bins that weren’t collected on Friday or Saturday we have enough crew assigned for the Monday to catch up on all missed collections.”

