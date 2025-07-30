Belfast named in top 5 UK cities with the quickest home sales, according to new study

Selling your home can feel like a waiting game and often a frustrating one. But where you live in the UK can make all the difference in how long your property sits on the market.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Factors like local demand, population growth, commuter connections and housing stock all play a part in how quickly that “for sale” sign turns into “sold”. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are seeing homes snapped up at lightning speed in 2025?

A new study by conveyancing-solicitor.co.uk has analysed housing data across 100 towns and cities in the UK to reveal where homes are selling the fastest. The findings shed light on some expected hotspots, but also a few under-the-radar surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To rank the cities, the study focused on median selling times: the number of days it typically takes for a property to go under offer once listed. Unlike average (mean) times, which can be skewed by a few sluggish sales, the median offers a more realistic snapshot of what sellers can expect. Still, the study also looked at mean selling times to highlight how consistent (or inconsistent) each market really is. The data was sourced from Home.co.uk.

Belfast named in top 5 UK cities with the quickest home sales

Belfast takes fourth place, with homes typically going under offer in just 28 days. While its mean selling time stretches to 82 days, the strong median shows that a significant share of properties are snapped up quickly. Lower average house prices and increasing interest from investors and first-time buyers alike may be fuelling the pace.

Meanwhile, Glasgow ranks first, with homes typically selling within 14 days and a mean time of 37. Dundee takes second with a median of 18 and mean of 44, while Edinburgh ranks third, offering a 24-day median but a more varied 95-day mean.

Newcastle follows closely in fifth, boasting a 30-day median and a 75-day mean. Sheffield ranks sixth, where homes take a median of 31 days and mean of 69 to sell. In seventh place, Redditch, Stockport, and Sunderland all tie with a 33-day median. Their mean selling times differ: 90 for Redditch, 73 for Stockport, and 78 for Sunderland. Crawley and Warrington complete the top ten in joint tenth, each with a 34-day median and mean times of 72 and 71 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the top ten may be speeding through house sales, not every city is quite so brisk.

Leeds, for instance, came in 25th with a median of 40 days and a mean of 98.

Bristol and Derby tied in 30th place with a median of 41 days; Bristol’s mean is 76, while Derby is slightly slower at 80.

Liverpool landed in 44th with a median of 46 days, and Birmingham came in 48th at 47 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York ranked 63rd (51 days), and Nottingham was 70th (53 days).

Even London, with all its market activity, lagged in 84th with a median of 59 days, proof that a busy market doesn’t always mean a fast one.

At the other end of the table, Slough was the slowest of them all, with a median selling time of 81 days. Brentwood, Canterbury, Worthing, and Bournemouth rounded out the bottom five, all taking between 64 and 77 days. Whether it’s higher prices, more selective buyers, or just local market quirks, selling a home there requires a bit more patience.

Top 20 list of UK cities with the fastest home sales in 2025: