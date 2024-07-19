Belfast Summer Rose Fair returns to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park in Northern Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of Belfast City Council’s top seasonal events, the fair is free to visit abd runs on Saturday and Sunday 19 and 20 July, with an exciting programme of musical theatre, live bands, food demos and a Wellness Oasis.
The Rose Marquee Flower show will be showcasing winners and participants in the 59th Rose Fair trials from 12-5pm.
Also featured is the stunning City of Belfast International Rose Garden where thousands of award-winning blooms are on display.
Some other highlights include a variety of musical theatre performances including Beauty and the Beast; performances from Trim the Velvet, combining ballet and traditional Irish dance; tempting food demonstrations by award-winning chef Will Brown; a tranquil Wellness Oasis and a bustling kids' zone with carnival rides, arts and crafts and lawn games.
The park is on the Upper Malone Road in South Belfast.