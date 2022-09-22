Big drop in price of home heating oil, cost of petrol and diesel also falls

Prices rocketed after the outbreak of war in Ukraine in March, jumping from £555.72 for 900 litres to £1181.53 in less than two weeks.

Since then prices have fluctuated at around the £800 mark, but after a surge to £954 two weeks ago, this week the Consumer Council record the average cost of 900 litres at £876.49.

It was £399.58 for the same period last year.

The price of home heating oil has rocketed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The cheapest average price is £868.40 in Lisburn and Castlereagh while the dearest is £890.51 in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area.

Petrol and diesel prices have also seen a fall in the past week.

The average cost of a litre of petrol in Northern Ireland stands at 161.6p, down from 163.5p.

A litre of diesel costs on average 177.4p, down from 178.3p last week.

This time last year petrol would have cost 132.6p and diesel 134.1p.

The cheapest average price per litre of petrol is 154.9p in Armagh, the dearest is 167.9p in Banbridge.

The Consumer Council found the average cost of diesel to be cheapest in Newtownabbey (172.9p) and dearest in Magherafelt (180.2p).

Meanwhile, a one-off payment of £100 to help home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland has been described as “nothing short of ludicrous” by a DUP MP.

Today Carla Lockhart and fellow MP Ian Paisley challenged Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg MP in the House of Commons, in relation to the level of support for households and businesses in the Province reliant on oil for heating.

It was announced on Wednesday that an energy price cap would be introduced for homes in Northern Ireland from November, while home heating oil customers are to get a one-off payment of £100.

Speaking after raising the matter in Westminster, Ms Lockhart said: “Over two thirds of homes in Northern Ireland rely on oil for heating. Similarly, many small and medium sized businesses – the bedrock of our local economy – have similar reliance on heating oil. Many are in desperation for a helping hand to meet the cost of heating.

“That the Government believe £100 is enough to help meet the additional cost burden of heating oil is nothing short of ludicrous. On today’s prices, this payment would not even purchase 100 litres. For many homes and businesses, particularly with larger, older, poorly insulated properties, this would not even be sufficient to provide heating for one month.

“It is welcome that the Business Secretary has confirmed that legislation will be brought forward quickly. Whilst that action is welcomed, it must be accompanied by support which properly takes account of the situation faced by hard pressed households and businesses. We now need to see the detail of the legislation and its impact.”

Mr Paisley added: “My colleague for Upper Bann rightly highlighted the inadequacy of the payment level, but of equal importance is the haste at which the Government act to deliver this support.

“Under our questioning it was revealed that legislation would be needed to provide this support in Northern Ireland. He did however commit to bringing that legislation through by the end of October, and backdated to take effect from 1st October. He was left in no doubt of the urgent need for that legislation and his commitment is welcome.

“The DUP both in Westminster and Stormont will continue to engage with the Government on this important issue.