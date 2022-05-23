Central Belfast Apartments crowned International leading serviced apartment operator

Pictured from Central Belfast Apartments are Katty Patterson, Cheryl McCook and managing director Dave Cordner with Na'ím Anís Paymán from Zeevou

Growth of 150% and investment in the business were just two of the many factors that contributed to Central Belfast Apartments being named as ‘Best Serviced Apartment Operator 1-50 units’ at an international hospitality awards event in London.

Pitted against some of the world’s biggest names in hospitality, Central Belfast Apartments scooped one of the top accolades at The Serviced Apartment Awards 2022 and was the only business from Northern Ireland to be named as a winner.

This award is the latest accolade to cement Central Belfast Apartment’s reputation as the leading serviced apartment operator in Northern Ireland. Founder and managing director of Central Belfast Apartments, Dave Cordner, said: “Our commitment doesn’t stop at creating happy guest experiences, we are dedicated to raising professional standards in the local short-term lets industry and in playing a part in the development of Northern Ireland’s tourism economy.

“In 2020 when the pandemic hit and the hospitality industry all but stopped, we took the strategic decision to invest in the business through marketing and online comms.

“From making a new website, creating TikTok content showcasing Belfast and Northern Ireland with over 12k followers, to launching our own podcast “Our Belfast” which chats with local Belfast personalities, we wanted to keep Northern Ireland at the forefront of people’s minds, so when things reopened, we were the destination on people’s minds.

“To be recognised at The Serviced Apartment Awards on an International level is a tremendous achievement for the company, and it’s a real testament to how our team embraced the changes that were introduced, and how our investment in the business is paying dividends.”

Explaining why Central Belfast Apartments was a worthy winner, the judges, explained: “Here is a team that sparkles with innovative ideas, from their own podcast and knowledge-sharing videos, to deploying Tiktok effectively.

“A truly impressive effort that has delivered a great return in terms of direct and repeat business, and a strong online reputation. Forward-facing interactions that ensures the customer feels welcome, ready for their stay, and have any issues addressed based on feedback.”

Established in 2016, in just over six years, Dave has grown the business from a one-person team to a thriving company with a portfolio of 50 properties.

As one of Northern Ireland’s most recognised serviced accommodation providers, Central Belfast Apartments offers luxury, affordable, serviced holiday apartments Belfast wide, for both short and long-term stays

Congratulating Central Belfast Apartments on their win, Visit Belfast’s chief executive Gerry Lennon, added: “We are delighted to see the efforts of Central Belfast Apartments recognised with such a prestigious award. Providing a wide range of accommodation choices to visitors is crucial to ensuring Belfast feels welcoming to all.

“Our accommodation providers offer much more than just rooms, providing guest experiences that can stay with our visitors for many years to come. Central Belfast Apartments’ innovative approach during the pandemic exemplifies the resilience and creativity Belfast’s tourism and hospitality sectors are renowned for, differentiating and further elevating Belfast as an exciting and welcoming city break destination - a huge well done to the team at Central Belfast Apartments.”