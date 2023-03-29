News you can trust since 1737
Character, style and history combine in this stunning Lisburn home

The property at 58 Clogher Road Lisburn is a wonderful family home with character, style and history that blends perfectly both internally and externally.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:07 BST

The stand out feature of this home, which is on the market with Michael Chandler Estate Agents priced at £650,000, has to be the very spacious and bright open plan kitchen, dining and living area which is perfect for parties, entertaining family and friends or quiet nights in with the fire lit.

On special occasions or a cold winter’s day the feature lounge with the multi-fuel stove lit will be an absolute pleasure. Another big advantage of the downstairs accommodation is the double bedroom and shower room which is ideal for guests. Upstairs are three double bedrooms – the master with a luxury ensuite shower room, and a stunning family bathroom with a separate shower and bath. The mature grounds are nothing but a pleasure, with perfectly manicured lawns and patio areas all surrounded by a natural stone wall. There is a recently constructed detached garage and a separate original barn that is ideal for a games room or potential work environment.

