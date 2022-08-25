Clanmil Housing Group appoints new chair

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maeve is taking on the role at Clanmil, which provides 5,700 high quality social and affordable homes throughout Northern Ireland for families and older people. She is set to lead the Clanmil Board as the organisation delivers an ambitious five-year strategy focusing on building and maintaining high quality homes, providing a great customer experience for the people who live in those homes, and helping to build strong and sustainable communities.

Maeve has worked in Northern Ireland’s community sector for more than 21 years and is currently Chief Executive of the NOW Group, a social enterprise that helps people with disabilities and learning difficulties into employment. She has previously been Chair of the Community Foundation in Northern Ireland and Give Inc, Ireland’s first Giving Circle. Maeve was awarded an MBE in March 2022 for services to people with learning difficulties and was included in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 WISE100 UK (Women in Social Enterprise Top 100) and highly commended in Nat West’s WISE100 2022 Social Business Leader of the Year.

Announcing Maeve’s appointment Carol McTaggart, recently appointed group chief executive at Clanmil, said: “Our focus at Clanmil is providing homes for people to live well. With growing housing waiting lists and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, more people than ever before are struggling to find a home and to make ends meet. We want to play our part in addressing this growing housing need.

Newly appointed chair of Clanmil, Maeve Monaghan, with Carol McTaggart, Clanmil Group chief executive, at Brookfield Mill in Belfast where the association is providing 77 homes for people who need them

“Maeve’s insight and experience will be invaluable to Clanmil as we move forward with the delivery of our strategic plan. We’re all really looking forward to working with her.”

By 2026, Clanmil plans to provide a further 1,400 much needed high-quality homes. It is continuing to focus on building partnerships that help strengthen the communities it works in and is working with its customers to shape services that they value.

Maeve said: “I have always admired Clanmil. It’s a great organisation that delivers much needed homes and important services for local people, including those with disabilities, and that matters to me. It is an honour to have this opportunity, and I look forward to working with the Board, Carol and her team as we all chart the next phase of the Clanmil journey.”

Maeve will take over as Chair at the end of September from Paul Fiddaman who was a member of the Clanmil Board from 2013, vice chair from 2018, and Chair from 2021.