This outstanding home, located in a popular residential area, just off the Brokerstown Road on the outskirts of Lisburn City Centre, is superbly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac and benefits from an ample rear garden with a southerly aspect.

The well-appointed, bright home offers bang on-trend decor throughout, with many additional extras and features, to include, a gracious, open plan living/kitchen/dining room, with a feature eco- friendly, bio-ethanol flueless fire, a super luxury, white, high gloss kitchen with matching utility room, and a downstairs WC on the ground floor and three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

This “ready to walk into” home is further enhanced by, gas central heating, PVC double glazed windows and external doors, and an excellent EPC rating of B83, indicating low running costs.

Sure to have wide appeal to first time buyers, downsizers, and investors alike, we would highly recommend viewing as soon as possible to fully appreciate all this superb property has to offer.

FEATURES

Offering luxurious contemporary living space with many additional extras and features to include: Open plan living/kitchen/dining room with feature Eco friendly Bio-ethanol fire, Impressive white, high gloss kitchen with integrated appliances.

Utility room with matching white high gloss units. Downstairs WC.

Three well-proportioned bedrooms. Spacious luxury family bathroom with power shower enclosure

Front garden laid in lawns with off-street parking. Large south facing rear garden. Option to purchase newly fitted garden room/cabin (by separate negotiation)