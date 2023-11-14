County Antrim property: Modern three bedroom property in sought-after location
Number 49, Ollar Valley is an immaculately presented home in a sought-after development in Ballyclare.
By Helena McManus
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
The modern mid town house is comprised of an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge with timber herringbone flooring, kitchen through dining room, three well-proportioned bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a deluxe family bathroom.
Externally the property enjoys a private double driveway finished in tarmac and a fully enclosed rear garden, finished in a paved patio area and artificial grass.
Other attributes include gas heating, PVC double glazing and a convenient location.
It is on the market for offers over £159,950 with Colin Graham Residential.
