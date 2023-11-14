All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
The three bedroom property is located within the sought-after Ollar Valley development in Ballyclare. Photos: Colin Graham ResidentialThe three bedroom property is located within the sought-after Ollar Valley development in Ballyclare. Photos: Colin Graham Residential
The three bedroom property is located within the sought-after Ollar Valley development in Ballyclare. Photos: Colin Graham Residential

County Antrim property: Modern three bedroom property in sought-after location

Number 49, Ollar Valley is an immaculately presented home in a sought-after development in Ballyclare.
By Helena McManus
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT

The modern mid town house is comprised of an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge with timber herringbone flooring, kitchen through dining room, three well-proportioned bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a deluxe family bathroom.

Externally the property enjoys a private double driveway finished in tarmac and a fully enclosed rear garden, finished in a paved patio area and artificial grass.

Other attributes include gas heating, PVC double glazing and a convenient location.

It is on the market for offers over £159,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The mid town house has an attractive red brick exterior.

1. Ollar Valley

The mid town house has an attractive red brick exterior. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Photo Sales
Entrance to the property with composite front door.

2. Ollar Valley

Entrance to the property with composite front door. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Photo Sales
Entrance hallway with tiled floor.

3. Ollar Valley

Entrance hallway with tiled floor. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Photo Sales
Lounge with engineered, herringbone timber flooring and picture window.

4. Ollar Valley

Lounge with engineered, herringbone timber flooring and picture window. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ballyclare