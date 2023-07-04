Apartment 136 is a modern two bedroom apartment located in The Bakery, one of south Belfast’s most historic buildings.

The first floor apartment overlooks Burmah Street and benefits from tall floor to ceiling heights, offering bright and spacious accommodation.

With a large open plan kitchen, dining, and living space, the property also features two double bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, along with a contemporary family bathroom.

The impressive main entrance foyer to the building is finished in eye-catching black and white tiling and painted wall panelling to echo the grand style of the original lobby.

The development also benefits from a unique courtyard garden area, designed by Diarmuid Gavin.

The Bakery enjoys a superb location overlooking Ormeau Park on the Ormeau Road, a main arterial route into Belfast City Centre.

The property is on the market for offers over £225,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

For more details, visit the estate agent’s website here.

1 . The Bakery The Bakery enjoys a superb location overlooking Ormeau Park on the Ormeau Road. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales

2 . The Bakery The impressive main entrance foyer to the building. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales

3 . The Bakery The apartment features high ceilings and storage space off the hall. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales

4 . The Bakery The open plan living/dining area. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales

