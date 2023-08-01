County Antrim property: Two bedroom home that packs a colourful punch
Number 112, Curran Road in Larne is a quirky two bedroom terraced home that packs a colourful punch.
By Helena McManus
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:58 BST
With two reception rooms, a conservatory, gas heating and UVPC double glazing, the property also benefits from enclosed rear gardens and off-road parking.
It is just a short distance from the beach, parks, and Larne promenade leading to the Antrim Coast Road, as well as the local leisure centre, shopping and key transport routes.
This amazing property is on the market with Independent Homes for offers over £149,950.
For more information, click here.
