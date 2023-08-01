News you can trust since 1737
This colourful two bedroom home in Larne is on the market for offers over £149,950. Photos: Independent HomesThis colourful two bedroom home in Larne is on the market for offers over £149,950. Photos: Independent Homes
County Antrim property: Two bedroom home that packs a colourful punch

Number 112, Curran Road in Larne is a quirky two bedroom terraced home that packs a colourful punch.
By Helena McManus
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

With two reception rooms, a conservatory, gas heating and UVPC double glazing, the property also benefits from enclosed rear gardens and off-road parking.

It is just a short distance from the beach, parks, and Larne promenade leading to the Antrim Coast Road, as well as the local leisure centre, shopping and key transport routes.

This amazing property is on the market with Independent Homes for offers over £149,950.

For more information, click here.

The terraced home has two bedrooms and two reception rooms.

1. Curran Road, Larne

The terraced home has two bedrooms and two reception rooms. Photo: Independent Homes

Striking living room with feature fireplace.

2. Curran Road, Larne

Striking living room with feature fireplace. Photo: Independent Homes

Second reception room/dining area.

3. Curran Road, Larne

Second reception room/dining area. Photo: Independent Homes

Conservatory with dining space.

4. Curran Road, Larne

Conservatory with dining space. Photo: Independent Homes

