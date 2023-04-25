News you can trust since 1737
Open plan lounge with feature original Victorian fireplace.

County Antrim property: Victorian-style four bedroom home

Number 30, Adelaide Avenue is a charming, recently renovated Victorian-style house in the picturesque seaside town of Whitehead.

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 20:06 BST

The four-bedroom property has been completely restored by the current owners from top to toe, with no expense or attention to detail spared to provide an exceptional mix of both contemporary and spacious period living.

Bursting with original features and character, the property is set over three floor and offers a wealth of accommodation.

Internally the property comprises of an entrance porch with original floor tiles; hallway with stained glass door and cornicing; and a spacious open plan lounge with feature original Victorian fireplace, with bay windows letting in plenty of natural light.

This leads to a dining area with exposed brick and recently fitted contemporary grey gloss fitted kitchen, with a small breakfast bar and access to an enclosed rear yard.

On the first floor is split level landing, modern fitted bathroom and two double bedrooms, the front bedroom with feature original fireplace and bay windows.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor, again with original features to include a fireplace and a separate modern shower room with walk-in shower.

The property is on the market with Carolyn Edgar Homes for offers in the region of £174,950; for more information, see here.

Front bedroom with feature original fireplace and bay windows.

Front bedroom with feature original fireplace and bay windows. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

The contemporary grey gloss fitted kitchen with breakfast bar.

The contemporary grey gloss fitted kitchen with breakfast bar. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

View of the kitchen through to the dining area and lounge.

View of the kitchen through to the dining area and lounge. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

Exterior of the four-bedroom property, which is close to many local amenities and only a few minutes walk to the beach and train station.

Exterior of the four-bedroom property, which is close to many local amenities and only a few minutes walk to the beach and train station. Photo: Carolyn Edgar Homes

