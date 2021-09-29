Derry property - A truly stunning home

This stunning family home on three levels, has been completely renovated to the highest standard using top quality materials. The dwelling is located close to Foyle College, Ebrington Primary School and just a short walk from the Peace Bridge. Internal viewing will reveal bright spacious accommodation with great natural light. The property has been expertly decorated in modern stylish colours and finishes. The accommodation is flexible in design and the dining room / sun lounge to the rear opens on to a large paved sheltered patio area which is a natural outdoor extension for the family to dine indoors or outdoors. This area is very private and enjoys views over the Foyle Bridge and the Donegal hills beyond.