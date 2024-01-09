Fancy learning a new gardening skill this year? Whether you are a budding beginner or want to perfect your growing techniques, there are plenty of courses to help you achieve your goals.

Hone your skills with an online gardening course

Here are just some of the courses you could be joining online.

Design your own garden (Inchbald School of Design)

Apr 29-Jul 29 or Sep 9-Dec 9 (13-week online course, teaching ratio 8:1)

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cost: £1,260

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This course is aimed at anyone who wants to learn the skills needed to design their own garden or outdoor living space. During the 13-week part-time online course (four hours per week), you will learn how to transform a visual brief into a usable garden design and create a workable scale drawing. Pupils will learn how to consider the garden’s attributes, working with hard and soft landscaping, creating a master plan with a mood board and plant list.

Container gardening (Learning with experts)

Any time: Course takes around 14 hours 20 minutes to complete

Cost: Expert option – £125

RHS Gold Medal winner and expert plantsman Chris Beardshaw reveals the secrets of container gardening, planters and gardening from pots in this online course. Over four lessons, he discusses the range of containers which can be used stylistically, plants which best suit containers, composts, fertilisers and pests and disease control. You’ll be creating your own container garden throughout the course, and be able to ask Beardshaw for feedback on your planter and pot designs and project.

Gardening for wildlife (Learning with experts)

Any time: Course takes around 14 hours to complete

Cost: Expert option – £125