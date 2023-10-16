Dobbies is spreading Christmas joy to local schools and nursery groups in Antrim and Lisburn with real tree donations as part of its Not Your Average Community campaign, in partnership with sustainable real tree grower, Needlefresh.

Dobbies will be donating Nordmann Fir Christmas trees to local schools and nurseries

Set to twinkle corridors and delight children with yuletide cheer, Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores will be donating Nordmann Fir Christmas trees to local schools and nurseries to create a centrepiece for celebrations and is now welcoming nominations.

All of Dobbies’ Christmas trees are sustainably grown in environmentally managed fields across Scotland where the growing team do everything from planting, pruning and harvesting by hand to reduce the impact on surrounding environment, wildlife and plants.

Dobbies’ CSR and Community Communications Executive, Chloë Bell, has been delivering Dobbies’ Not Your Average Community campaign for two years and is excited announce this year’s focus.

She said: “Community is at the core of Christmas at Dobbies and we love sharing the festive joy with those around us. We want to help create Christmas magic in local schools and nurseries in Antrim and Lisburn and hope that through the tree donations with Needlefresh, kids can come together, decorate the tree and make memories.”

Needlefresh managing director, George Hood, added: “Our sustainable Nordmann Fir Christmas trees make a wonderful centrepiece to festive celebrations as they are bushy and full, and good needle retention. We are excited to see how local schools and nurseries bring this classic tree to life through their decorations and we are delighted to be partnering with Dobbies on delivering a magical moment for children in Antrim and Lisburn.”

Nominations are now open. Entries close on Wednesday, Octobe 25, and successful applicants will be contacted in November to arrange a date to collect a Nordmann Fir tree from their local store.