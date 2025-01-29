Dobbies Little Seedlings Club and Grow How workshops return to Antrim and Lisburn

Dobbies Garden Centres’ popular Little Seedlings Club and Grow How workshops return for February at the Antrim and Lisburn stores, inviting gardeners and families to get hands-on at these free sessions.

These workshops are open to people of all ages and with all levels of skill – whether an expert, a beginner, or someone starting out a new hobby.

Dobbies’ popular Grow How workshops will take place on Saturday, February 1, and Wednesday, February 5, at 10:30am and 3:30pm at the Antrim and Lisburn stores and will focus on growing your own tomatoes.

It will cover the history of the popular fruit, as well as offer tips and advice on how to grow and care for tomato plants. Customers taking part will also get the chance to taste and learn about different varieties and the most popular kinds that are grown in the UK.

These include Gardeners Delight, a cherry variety of tomato that was the most popular tomato plant sold at Dobbies in 2024. Other popular varieties include old favourites, Money Maker and Alicante, as well as Tumbler varieties that are ideal for baskets and containers.

Dobbies' Little Seedlings Club is designed for children aged 4-10 years old and will take place on Sunday, February 2.

During the workshop at the Antrim and Lisburn stores, Dobbies’ colleagues will take passionate young gardeners through the wonderful world of tomatoes, unveiling the origins of one of the world’s most popular fruits, busting fruit vs vegetable myths, while taking part in fun and interactive games.

Children will learn how to grow their own tomatoes and how to help them thrive on windowsills. They’ll also learn care tips, fun facts and the different varieties and flavours.

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Holiday Club will also return in February throughout half term. The fun-filled workshop will focus on flowers, with children learning all about where they come from and the different types, why they make great gifts and more about the most popular gifting flower, the rose.

Nigel Lawton, Dobbies’ plant buyer, said: “There is something particularly rewarding about enjoying fruit and vegetables that have been grown at home and these workshops are designed to make the activity accessible to all.

“Our Little Seedlings Holiday Club is a great opportunity for children to come together and learn something new by taking part in a variety of fun-filled and educations activities.”

To find out more about the free workshops at Dobbies Antrim and Lisburn stores, visit https://www.dobbies.com/events