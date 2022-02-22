Exceptional new homes

These outstanding homes feature light filled interiors which compliment the elegant architecture and surroundings without compromising on practicality or sacrificing style. Set in a quiet, secluded corner of Ballymena against a backdrop of mature trees and rolling fields, Chestnut Hall boasts an irresistible blend of sophisticated family living surrounded by the tranquility of nature, yet within easy reach of the town centre. Internal finishes: painted internal walls and ceilings, Oak internal doors with quality ironmongery, painted skirting boards and architraves, comprehensive range of electrical sockets, switches and telephone points, master TV point in lounge, wired for security alarm, mains smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Other features include: kitchen - luxury kitchen with a choice of doors and worktops, tailored layout design to optimise unit and worktop space, integrated appliances to include gas hob, electric oven and hood, fridge freezer and dishwasher; utility room - high quality utility units with choice of door finishes, worktops and handles, space for washing machine and tumble drier. Sanitary ware includes - contemporary white sanitary ware with quality chrome fittings to bathrooms, ensuites and wcs, heated chrome towel rails to bathroom and ensuites. Flooring includes - premium carpet and underlay in lounge, bedrooms, stairs and landing; Heating - gas fired central heating, energy efficient boiler. choice of woodburning stove or fireplace.