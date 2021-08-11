Fabulous five-bed property

Glen Lodge is a spacious five-bedroom residence occupying a superb semi elevated and semi rural situation with great views.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:46 pm

Run as a successful Bed and Breakfast for many years - with a 4.5 star rating on Trip Advisor - Glen Lodge is now only being offered for sale due to retirement.

It also has much to offer as a residential home – both in terms of the layout and accommodation on offer as it has five ensuite bedrooms, three reception rooms including two delightful sitting rooms, a double aspect dining room and a large kitchen dinette with french doors to southernly orientated mature rear gardens. The contemporary styled sitting room to the rear also features french doors to the rear plus there’s a ground floor family bathroom, cloakroom and utility room. As such Glen Lodge really evoke images of grandeur and with all the bedrooms/ensuites/reception rooms should suit the needs of any expanding family or even those needing extra space for an elderly parent or relative.

Accommodation: reception hall with mahogany open tread staircase; living room (5.72m X 4.09m) features include open fireplace and superb views over countryside to the front; dining room (3.89m X 3.86m)windows overlooking gardens; kitchen/dinette (6.96m X 3.56m) features include varous integrated appliances, beamed ceiling and dining area with french window style patio doors to rear gardens; rear porch/cloakroom; utility room (3.56m X 2.31m); bedroom (4.47m X 3.58m) recently updated contemporary ensuite; sitting room (5.26m X 3.89m) with French window style patio doors to the southerly orientated rear gardens; bathroom (2.95m X 2.67m); bedroom (3.86m X 3.58m )(size includes recently updated ensuite); bedroom (3.86m X 3.58m)(size includes recently updated ensuite). First Floor: landing with spacious study/computer area; bedroom (5m X 4.24m - excluding alcoves and dormer window but including ensuite); bedroom (4.22m X 3.56m - size excluding dormer window area) with contemporary ensuite. Exterior features include a detached garage.

Glen Lodge

* Glen Lodge,

93A Frosses Road,

BT53 7EJ

Asking price: £309,950

One of the reception rooms

Agents - McAfee Properties Tel: 028 2766 7676

The bathroom
One of the five bedrooms
One of the reception rooms
The large kitchen dinette with french doors to the southernly orientated and mature rear gardens
