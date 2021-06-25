Family home with magnificent sea views

Property exterior

Number 2, Blackcave North is an individually designed family home offering a wealth of lavishly appointed accommodation with magnificent sea views.

Tucked away down a leafy private driveway, the house is situated on approximately one acre with landscaped gardens.

It offers spacious adaptable accommodation with the potential for a self-contained apartment.

Lounge

The property has an open plan contemporary kitchen including an integrated steam oven, a large island area, and a waste disposal unit. There is a feature wine and utensil rack above the island, as well as integrated recycling bins, an integrated dishwasher, an American fridge freezer and generous work surfaces.

The breakfast area enjoys garden views with a single door leading to the decked patio area. Next to the kitchen is a living area with solid wood flooring and picture windows, enjoying garden and far reaching views.

The property also includes a family room with wood burning stove and a separate drawing room with a feature oak beamed pitched ceiling.

On the ground floor is a bedroom with an en-suite shower room, comprising a vanity unit, low flush WC, and a double shower area with a pressurised power shower.

Kitchen

The ground floor also includes a spacious cloakroom with wash hand basin and WC.

There are a further four bedrooms on the first floor, all with en-suite facilities. The magnificent first floor master bedroom features fabulous sea views, a dressing room with an extensive range of built in mirrored robes and Velux windows, and an en-suite bathroom.

There is the potential for a separate self-contained apartment with two further reception rooms, a second luxury kitchen, and a utility area.

Outdoors, there is a large double garage and beautiful gardens laid out in different areas in lawns, mature shrubs, trees and flowerbeds.

Master suite with sea views

The property is convenient to Larne town centre, the Antrim Coast Road, and the beach.

