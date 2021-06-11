Family villa with home office, deluxe bathroom and spacious garden to work, rest and play

Number 49, Mount Pleasant Road is an impressive red brick detached villa in the highly popular residential area of Jordanstown.

The property features five bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room; three separate reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, utility and cloakroom.

There is also a deluxe bathroom with white suite and jacuzzi bath, as well as double glazing in uPVC frames, oil fired central heating and a detached garage.

Front view of the property

The ground floor accommodation features a spacious reception hall with ceramic tiled floor and impressive staircase. There is a cloakroom with a low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, and ceramic tiled floor.

The lounge measures 5.18m by 4.14m and features a fireplace with gas fire, cornicing, and double doors.

There is also a dining room measuring 4.19m x 3.58m with panelling and laminate wood flooring.

French doors lead from the family room (4.24m x 4.14m) to the garden.

Lounge

The kitchen measures 5.82m x 4.17m and has a range of built in units and round edge work surfaces, with a single drainer stainless steel sink unit, mixer tap, vegetable sink, stainless steel extractor fan, display units, fridge and freezer. It is plumbed for a dishwasher and finished with a ceramic tiled floor, breakfast bar, and cornicing.

The utility room measures 3.18m x 1.6m and has built in units.

A feature staircase leads to the first floor where there are five bedrooms, one of which is ideal as a home office or study. The master bedroom has built in wardrobes and an en suite with low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, shower unit with electric shower, ceramic tiled floor, and extractor fan.

A spacious bathroom comprises a deluxe white suite, built in bath with jacuzzi, low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, tiling, downlighters, extractor fan, and heated towel rail.

Dining room

To the exterior of the property are lawned areas with plants, trees and shrubs. There is also a rear patio area with plenty of space to barbecue.

The garage, measuring 5.49m x 3.35m, features an up and over door, light and power, with an oil fired boiler.

