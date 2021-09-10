Five bed home with courtyard

The property offers truly spectacular views of the surrounding countryside and has a courtyard, potting shed, workshop, annex which is ideal as a games room or home office.

There are two garages (11‘4“ x 18’) and (15‘3“ x 17‘11“) with attached WC and wood shed.

There is also a separate building which could be a workshop or office area (20’ x 30’) complete with electric and water supply.

‘Pudding Cottage’, 16 Listullyard Road

Features:

PORCH: front door, tiled floor.

ENTRANCE HALL: Solid oak wooden floor, two walk-in cloakrooms, downstairs WC.

DRAWING ROOM: Marble and cast-iron fireplace, wooden floor, French doors leading to garden.

DINING ROOM: (15‘2“ x 16‘9“) Solid oak wooden floor, spectacular 1850 cast-iron and tiled fireplace, display cabinet.

SUNLOUNGE: (14‘7“ x 13‘10“) stone fireplace with multi-fuel stove, solid oak floor, French doors leading to garden

KITCHEN DINING: (23‘3“ x 16‘6“) a range of painted solid wood high and low-level units, centre island, granite work tops, re-Ferb 1947 range, Belfast sink with mixer taps, sink in Island, built-in dishwasher, built-in gas hob, built-in electric oven, marble tiled floor.

UTILITY ROOM: Built in low level units, sink unit with mixer taps, stable door leading to courtyard

SHOWER ROOM: Fully tiled floor

PANTRY: Fully tiled floor, shelving, marble worktop.

LIVING ROOM/FAMILY ROOM: (11‘8“ x 15‘9“).

BEDROOM ONE: (12‘1“ x 13‘10“) built-in wardrobes, solid oak floor and ensuite.

FIRST FLOOR LANDING: Entrance to roof space, storage cupboard.

BEDROOM TWO (MASTER): (23‘4“ x 16‘7“) with ensuite and dressing room.

BEDROOM THREE: (13‘5“ x 13‘8“) window seat

BEDROOM FOUR: (13‘9“ x 13‘2“) window seat with storage

BEDROOM FIVE/STUDY: (13’9” x 7’9”) built in wardrobe