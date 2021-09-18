Five bed home with paddock, stable, tennis court, games room and a building plot option

A delightful country residence set amidst c. 2.4 acres of mature gardens including a paddock c. 1.3 acres, a tennis court, exterior games room, stable and the option to purchase a building plot with Full Planning Permission for a contemporary new home.

Number 136 was designed and built by the current owners and it’s not hard to see why they have stayed whilst raising a family. Firstly -its surrounded by private mature grounds whilst enjoying a southerly aspect to the rear with various patio areas and secondly – its a super convenient location for commuting or visiting the famous North Coast.

Accommodation wise this fine dwelling offers superb family living quarters including five bedrooms (master ensuite), a luxurious family bathroom and 4 reception rooms including the exceptionally well equipped kitchen/dining room which is open plan to a fantastic curved sun room overlooking the rear gardens. There’s also 2 ground floor cloakrooms, a rear reception hall, a spacious utility room plus a large integral garage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

136 Knock Road, Ballymoney

Most rooms enjoy a delightful outlook over the mature gardens and the surrounding countryside whilst externally number 136 offers something for all the family – an exterior games room and a tennis court; with the paddock and stable meeting the needs of the equestrian minded or for that move towards self sufficiency – erect your own poly tunnels and possibly even graze some sheep alongside your very own chicken run!

The property and grounds have been meticulously maintained and updated whilst planning has provided large yet fairly low maintenance gardens. As such we highly recommend internal viewing to fully appreciate the flexible arrangement of accommodation, convenient situation and delightful exterior grounds of the same.

The property enjoys a rural situation yet only a few minutes drive to Ballymoney town and the main A26 Frosses Road for commuting further afield. It’s also well situated to access the famous North Coast and all its many attractions. Leave Ballymoney town on the Portrush Road turning right at the Portrush Road roundabout and then left after c. 0.3 miles onto the Knock Road. Continue for c. 2.3 miles and the property is situated on the left hand side.

FEATURES:

Mature garden

Covered Veranda Area: With attractive paving/seating area to the front

Reception Porch: Feature celtic style glazing to the front

Reception Hall

Lounge: (5.84m x 4.19m): Feature low level corner window to the front and a raised marble hearth with an inset open fireplace

Kitchen/dinette/sunroom

Dining Room: (6.27m x 3.45m): A delightful double aspect room with a superb outlook over the rear gardens

Kitchen/Dinette/Sun Room: (7.85m x 6.58m) (L-shaped): With an extensive range of maple finished eye and low level units and granite worktops, feature curved sun room area providing a delightful outlook over the mature gardens

Utility Room: (3.48m x 2.26m)

Family Room: (4.27m x 3.96m): Tiled fireplace and hearth in a stone type surround with a slate hearth

Bedroom 1: (4.75m x 3.86m) (widest points): With an ensuite

Bedroom 2: (5.59m x 4.88m): With a range of fitted bedroom furniture including wardrobes, drawer sets, bedside lockers

Bedroom 3: (3.99m x 3.89m) (size excluding the deep fitted wardrobes), fitted drawer packs and a desk study area including a great outlook over the rear gardens

Bedroom 4: (3.96m x 3.89m): The size includes the fitted bedroom furniture and dressing table area. Theres also solid wood fitted flooring and great views to the front.

Bedroom 5/Study: (2.97m x 1.93m): Presently used as a study with a fitted desk, eye and low level units and super views over the gardens towards the surrounding countrywide.

Bathroom and w.c combined: A luxury fitted bathroom including a freestanding roll top bath with claw feet, w.c with a feature high level cistern, traditional style cast iron radiator, Amtico flooring.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Integral Garage: (6.98m x 4.98m): With an electric up and over sectional door

Pillar entrance with a sweeping tarmac driveway

Enclosed full size tennis court secluded by surrounding gardens laid in lawn and mature hedges/tree lined boundary.

External Games Room/Gym/Store: (8.46m x 5.74m)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.