51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, has been listed on the market by Templeton and Robinson estate agency.

The six bedroom, three reception room house is described as a “uniquely designed property offer(ing) a flexibility and charm that will appeal to prospective purchasers.

"The accommodation comprises a drawing room, living room, family room, magnificent kitchen and dining area, a library/office, study and superb billiard room.

"The principal bedroom with large dressing area and ensuite facility is complemented by an additional five bedrooms, two with ensuite facilities and two family bathrooms.

"An integral double garage with adjoining boiler room, a separate detached garage and stable block, 10 acres of gardens with extensive lawn areas and mature shrubbery borders give an overall feeling of quality and charm to this intriguing home.”

1 . PROPERTY 51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON Photo Sales

2 . PROPERTY 51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON Photo Sales

3 . PROPERTY 51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON Photo Sales

4 . PROPERTY 51 Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, for sale for £1,600,00 - estate agents Templeton Robinson. Photo: TEMPLETON ROBINSON Photo Sales