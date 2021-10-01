The Brambles is an immaculately presented, four bedroom detached villa with stunning landscaped gardens and a large attached garage.

Occupying a generous site, the property enjoys stunning rural views towards Belfast Lough, extending to Scotland and the Isle of Man.

The interior accommodation comprises an entrance hall with a hardwood double glazed front door and matching double glazed side screens, quarry stone flooring, and a video intercom entry system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brambles, 3 Kennedy Close

The furnished cloakroom includes a white two piece suite with a corner tile encased wash hand basin and WC, part tiled walls and a tiled floor.

There is also a study and a separate family room with a picture window enjoying views over the landscaped gardens.

The lounge has reclaimed solid oak flooring, an open fire in a brick fireplace, and PVC double glazed French doors leading to the courtyard patio area. A glazed panelled door leads to the sun lounge.

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of high and low level storage units and contrasting granite work surface, as well as a matching breakfast bar island.

Garden

The utility room has a range of high and low level storage units and contrasting melamine work surface, along with a stainless steel sink unit with matching draining bay.

On the first floor is a gallery-style landing with access to the roof space. On this floor, the master bedroom features rural views and an en suite shower room with a white three piece suite.

There are three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom with a white three piece suite.

Externally, the property benefits from power-operated double cast iron gates leading to a generous driveway area finished in asphalt.

Bathroom

The front, side and rear gardens are finished in neat lawn and brick patio areas, with a vegetable patch/garden and array of plants, trees and shrubbery. There is also a brick built barbecue, a timber summer house, a timber garden shed, and an attached garage.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Kitchen

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.