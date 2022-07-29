Gorgeous five-bedroom home

Highly adaptable and well appointed family accommodation extending to approximately 2800 square feet.
Entrance hall with pvc composite double glazed entrance door and tiled floor.
Lounge with wooden and granite fireplace with multi fuel burning stove / separate family room.
Spacious sunroom with double glazed bi-folding patio doors and feature glass roof lantern.
Luxury kitchen/dining area with integrated appliances / utility room / luxury tiled shower room.
Five bedrooms (master with luxury shower room en suite and walk in robe / two with shared en suite).
Luxury tiled bathroom with white suite including shower cubicle with thermostatic shower.
Front garden laid in lawn with tarmac parking area / enclosed rear patio garden with composite decking area and impressive waterfall water feature.
External store with roller shutter door.
Oil fired central heating system / alarm system.
Pvc double glazed windows / pvc fascias and soffits.
Presented to a high standard throughout / internal viewing is highly recommended to appreciate everything this stunning family home has to offer.