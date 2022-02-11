5 easy ways to work the Seventies trend at home
Go groovy with your decor this Spring
A decade defined by disco music, eye-catching prints, a colour scheme of browns, oranges and greens and shot of glamour for good measure, the Seventies certainly captured our attention.
And we’re still feeling the love – so much so that designers continue to be inspired by the 1970s, reviving the look with a range of ideas to fire the imagination.
There’s a sense of fun when we reconnect with this decade’s trademark palette of brights, as well as the feelgood factor of nature (house plants were one of the hottest trends at the time), and there’s good reason key pieces such as vintage chairs, lava lamps and eclectic homewares have never lost their appeal.
“A simple but effective way to introduce 1970s style to your home is with statement lighting, a trend we’re seeing for 2022,” notes Etsy trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.
“I also like vintage wall prints, which is an inexpensive way to experiment with adding Seventies flair to your home.”
