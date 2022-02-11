Vintage 70s sofa and table

A decade defined by disco music, eye-catching prints, a colour scheme of browns, oranges and greens and shot of glamour for good measure, the Seventies certainly captured our attention.

And we’re still feeling the love – so much so that designers continue to be inspired by the 1970s, reviving the look with a range of ideas to fire the imagination.

There’s a sense of fun when we reconnect with this decade’s trademark palette of brights, as well as the feelgood factor of nature (house plants were one of the hottest trends at the time), and there’s good reason key pieces such as vintage chairs, lava lamps and eclectic homewares have never lost their appeal.

Henry Holland’s 70s inspired homeware collection is an easy way to get the look...Shaun Boucle Chair, £249, Feet Up Leather Pouffe, £150, Jiggle Patterned Shade Ceiling Pendant, £35, Checkmate Rug, from £69, other items from a selection, Freemans.

“A simple but effective way to introduce 1970s style to your home is with statement lighting, a trend we’re seeing for 2022,” notes Etsy trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.

“I also like vintage wall prints, which is an inexpensive way to experiment with adding Seventies flair to your home.”

Funk Triangles carpeting, from £295.01, The Rug Retailer.

George Multi Hippy Floral Reversible Duvet Cover Set, from £11, other items from a selection, Direct.Asda.

