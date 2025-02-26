Robin Mercer, Hillmount Garden Centre, with a selection of Camelias

Camellia is a genus of evergreen shrubs and small trees known for their glossy, dark green leaves and stunning, often fragrant flowers.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Native to eastern and southern Asia, particularly China, Japan, and Korea, Camellias belong to the Theaceae family and have been cultivated for centuries for their beauty and practical uses.

The most well-known species, Camellia sinensis, is the plant from which tea is produced. Its leaves are processed to create green, black, white, and oolong tea, making it one of the most economically significant plants in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other popular species include Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua, which are widely grown as ornamental plants in gardens and landscapes.

Camellias like ericaceous compost and feed. They bloom in a variety of colours, including white, pink, red, and even yellow in some rare species but prefer not to be planted with the early sun as its flowers can be browned by the frost. The flowers, which can be single, semi-double, or fully double, resemble roses and often appear in autumn and winter, adding colour to gardens during colder months. They thrive in well-drained, acidic soil and prefer partial shade, making them ideal for woodland gardens.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, Camellias hold cultural and symbolic significance. In Japan, they are associated with admiration and perfection, while in China, they represent eternal love. They have also been used in traditional medicine for their antioxidant properties.