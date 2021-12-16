Home in sought after area: 48 Windsor Hill, Waringstown; £159,950

Jones Estate Agents, 32 High St, Lurgan, Craigavon, BT66 8AW

All amenities in the village are within walking distance and the larger neighbouring towns of Lurgan and Banbridge just a short drive away. Also conveniently situated within the development for access to the local primary school.

This home offers well appointed accommodation, with three bedrooms, master with ensuite, and bright living room with modern fireplace and open fire, modern kitchen, family bathroom and fully enclosed south facing rear garden with views over the neighbouring fields.

This home will appeal greatly to young families and first time buyers. Viewing by agent strongly recommended to appreciate all this home has to offer.

Accommodation comprises:

Entrance Hall: Bright spacious hall with timber front door with glazing, open space under stairs, recessed lights and wood laminate flooring.

Living Room: 14’11” x 12’11” Bright room with modern fireplace and open fire. Wood laminate flooring.

Kitchen: 23’3 x 11’3” Modern high gloss kitchen with rose gold handles, sink with mixer tap and pull out spray tap. Built in oven and hob with stainless steel extractor fan above, space for fridge freezer and washing machine, integrated dishwasher. Recessed lights, with colour changing lights above and below units.

WC: WC, pedestal wash hand basin & vinyl flooring.

Landing: Carpet flooring on stairs and landing. Access to roof space and built in hot press.

Master Bedroom: 12’5” x 10’5” Rear aspect room with wood laminate flooring.

En suite: WC, wash hand basin and shower cubicle with electric shower. Vinyl flooring.

Bedroom 2: 12’5” x 10’4” Front aspect room with laminate flooring.

Bedroom 3: 12’5” x 8’10” Front aspect room with laminate flooring.

Bathroom: 8’8” x 5’7” White suite with panel bath, WC, pedestal wash hand basin and shower. Partially tiled walls and tiled floor.

Outside: Fully enclosed private south facing garden to the rear. Laid in lawn with paved patio area. Overlooking neighbouring fields. Artificial grass to the front and stoned driveway.

