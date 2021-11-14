Home with a fantastic view

Boasting fabulous views of the Mournes, superb kitchen and bathroom this property deserves an early viewing.

Set on a landscaped elevated site comprising of lawns, patio, mature shrubs and trees, the rear view of open countryside is a treat for the eyes.

Four bedrooms gives ample accomodation (including an ensuite).

Accommodation comprises:

ENTRANCE HALL: panel and glazed front door, fully tiled floor, Cove cornice ceiling, double panel radiator, airing cupboard, entrance to roof space

LOUNGE: 11‘8“ x 16‘11“ gas fire, wooden floor, bay window offering fabulous views of open countryside and the Mourne mountains, cove cornice ceiling with centre rose

KITCHEN OPEN LIVING DINING: 17‘6“ x 17‘8“ a range of high and low level units, built in oven and hob, built in fridge, display cabinets, Cove cornice ceiling, fully tiled floor in kitchen area, wooden floor in living area, wood burning stove, Radiator, power points, larder, spotlights

UTILITY ROOM: plumbed for automatic washing machine, single drainer sink unit with mixer taps, WC

BEDROOM ONE: 10‘6“ x 11‘9“ a range of built-in wardrobes and dresser, double panel radiator, power points

BEDROOM TWO: 8‘1“ x 14‘5“ built in sliding mirrored wardrobes, cove cornice ceiling, double panel radiator, laminate floor

ENSUITE: low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, walk-in shower, double panel radiator, partially tiled walls, fully tiled floor

BEDROOM THREE: 11‘9“ x 10‘9“ a range of built-in wardrobes and dresser, double panel radiator, power points

STUDY BEDROOM/NUMBER FOUR: 8‘2“ x 10‘6“, laminate floor, single panel radiator, power points

BATHROOM: corner bath, vanity unit, low flush WC, walk-in shower, fully tiled walls and floor, Towel radiator and single panel radiator

OUTSIDE: landscaped elevated site comprising of lawns, patio, mature shrubs and trees, rear view of open countryside, tarmac driveway leading to the integrated garage.

