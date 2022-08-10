Home with super sea views

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on an enviable elevated site with far reaching sea views towards Belfast Lough, it features extensive gardens laid in lawn with an abundance of mature hedging, plants, shrubs and sun patios and a large workshop/garage to the rear.

Internally, although in need of modernisation, it boasts adaptable living accommodation currently used as three formal reception rooms and nine bedrooms and retains many original features throughout combined with the modern day necessity of an oil fired central heating system.

The site may lend itself to development potential subject to the necessary planning consents.

4-8 PRINCE OF WALES AVENUE, Whitehead, Carrickfergus BT38 9QX

Internal accommodation includes: Entrance porch with original tiled floor; reception hall; drawing room (4.6m x 3.7m) with original carved wood surround fireplace with marble inset and hearth incorporating an open fire and views towards Belfast Lough; lounge/dining Room (4.32m x 3.76m) with brick fireplace with tiled hearth incorporating an open fire and views towards Belfast Lough; breakfast room (3.43m x 3.15m) with brick fireplace with tiled hearth incorporating an open fire; kitchen (3.45m x 3.43m) with features including a range of fitted high and low level units; utility room (3.5m x 3.43m); walk in cloaks cupboard (3.15m x 2.03m); shower room.

First Floor Landing Return: bedroom (3.43m x 3.43m) with range of fitted robes with matching overhead storage; bathroom; separate WC.

First Floor: bedroom (3.7m x 3.15m) with original fireplace; bedroom (4.62m x 3.73m) with feature fire surround and far reaching sea views; bedroom (4.32m x 3.45m) with feature fire surround and exceptional views; study (2.36m x 1.83m).

Second Floor: bedroom (7.16m x 3.7m). Approx. with fire surround; bedroom (3.05m x 2.57m); bedroom (4.04m x 2.67m) with superb views; bedroom (3.45m x 3.05m).

The property has an extensive rear garden with workshop/garage

O\A £475,000

The property has an abundance of mature hedging, plants, shrubs and sun patios

Agents: Reeds Rains (Carrick) t: 028 93351727

