In August the University of Ulster (UU) house price survey found that house prices were now at their highest for 20 years.

After the global pandemic, many people have reevaluated what they need in a home and have decided to relocate.

Recent property research show price rises in Northern Ireland to be among the highest in the UK, with the average house price for Northern Ireland now £195,242.

We've put together a list of the most expensive streets in Northern Ireland.

Property Price Source: PropertyPal - all prices correct at the time of publishing).

1. Malone Park, Belfast - £2.5 Million Some of the most expensive houses in Northern Ireland are situated on Malone Park. a house on this private, tree lined street will set you back between £2.5 to £1.6 million. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Drumbo Road, Drumbo, Lisburn - £1.9 Million Boasting an idyllic countryside setting close to city, a house on Drumbo Road can set you back anywhere from £1.9 to £1.8 million. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Ailsa Road, Holywood - £1.6 Million Set in the heart of Cultra, Ailsa Road features nearby beaches and views over Belfast Lough. It'll cost you though, with house prices up to £1.6 million. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Ballylesson Road, Ballylesson - £1.5 Million A popular spot with great connections to both Belfast, Lisburn and the motorway, a dethatched property on Ballylesson Road could set you back up to £1.5 million. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales