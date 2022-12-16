Poinsettia plants aren't just for Christmas

According to Claire Bishop, senior houseplant buyer at Dobbies, “When it comes to festive plants, there aren’t any more renowned for embodying the spirit of Christmas than the beautiful poinsettia.”

She adds: “This beloved houseplant is a staple during the festive period. However, it can be tricky to care for, meaning that a lot of poinsettias don’t make it very far into the New Year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So how can we help them thrive?

Choose a bright spot

Bishop says: “Poinsettias like a lot of light so you should place them in a bright spot where they’ll get at least six hours of indirect sunlight per day. However, you should avoid direct sunlight as this could scorch the plant’s leaves. Being a tropical plant, poinsettias also like warmth so you should keep them away from windows and other draughty spots as this could cause the plant’s bracts to drop.”

Don’t over water

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to watering your poinsettias, Bishop says: “You should only water when the soil is noticeably dry to the touch. This will vary on the temperature of your home, so your plant could require watering every few days, or once a week depending on its surroundings.

“Poinsettias won’t thank you for waterlogged soil, so make sure they are planted in a pot with good drainage. They also like a humid environment so a poinsettia’s leaves will benefit from regular misting, which should prevent them from drying out when you have your heating on in winter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feed your poinsettia

To make your poinsettia last long after the festive period is over, Bishop says you should feed it. She notes: “Your poinsettia will benefit from monthly feedings to keep it thriving long into the New Year. Consider using a liquid plant food to fertilise your poinsettia throughout the spring and summer months to allow it to bloom again next Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t let it get overgrown.