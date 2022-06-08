Impressive detached villa

This immaculately presented detached villa occupies a prime site within the highly sought after Lylehill Green development at Templepatrick.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 7:35 am

The property has three reception rooms and five well proportioned bedrooms, including master with deluxe en suite shower room and dressing room, while outside features include a timber summer house; gardens to front, side and rear; and, a private driveway with double gates leading to further driveway and service area.

Internal accommodation: entrance hall with vaulted ceiling, access to under stairs store; lounge (5.54m x 4.17m) solid limestone Castille fireplace with matching hearth, cast iron gas stove, dual aspect window, French doors to kitchen; dining room (4.86m x 4.00m) currently used as a games room; family room (3.90m x 3.30m) cast iron wood burning stove on slate hearth; kitchen with informal living/dining area (7.70m x 5.56m) (widest points) luxury fitted country style kitchen with features including comprehensive range of high and low level storage units in solid oak door and contrasting solid granite work surface, matching island unit with breakfast bar area, integrated dishwasher and wine fridge, French doors to rear garden; utility room (3.61m x 3.09m) (widest points) access to furnished cloakroom with wc and garage, door to rear garden. First floor: landing with slingsby style ladder to roofspace; master bedroom (5.05m x 4.20m) open arch leading to dressing room with range of fitted wardrobes and storage units, deluxe ensuite shower room; bedroom (5.06m x 3.60m); bedroom (3.61m x 3.59m); bedroom (5.11m x 3.43m) (widest points) with built in wardrobe, plumbed for three piece suite/en suite shower room; bedroom (3.94m x 2.76m) (widest points); deluxe bathroom with contemporary white five piece suite.

External features include: private driveway, fully enclosed side and rear gardens finished in lawn, play/patio area, timber decking and range of plants, trees and shrubbery; timber summer house with power and light. The property also has an integral garage.

7 Lylehill Green, Templepatrick BT39 OBF

O\O £450,000

Agents: Colin Graham Residential t: 90832832

