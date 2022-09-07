Impressive period property
This impressive double bay fronted, period detached family home, with paddock and two bay stable block, occupies a prime site on the Ballylinney Road, Ballyclare. enjoying elevated rural views.
Features of this outstanding property include three-plus receptions, conservatory, modern fitted kitchen, four well proportioned first floor bedrooms, detached double garage, detached snooker room with open arch leading to bar, generous gardens - to front, side and rear, and secondary access to adjoining paddock with stable block.
Internal accommodation includes: entrance porch leading to entrance hall; furnished cloakroom; lounge (5.01m x 4.05m) (plus bay) with dual aspect windows, bow bay window to front, open fire in marble fireplace with granite inset, matching hearth and carved mahogany surround; family room (4.02m x 3.03m) (plus bay) open fire in decorative brick fireplace with tiled hearth, bow bay window to front elevation, solid timber flooring; dining room (3.95m x 3.65m) brick inglenook recess with cast iron multi fuel burning stove on quarry tile hearth, solid timber flooring, open arch to kitchen and separate open arch leading to: conservatory (4.16m x 3.58m) (widest points) solid timber flooring; kitchen (3.74m x 3.61m) modern fitted high gloss kitchen with features including integrated Neff touch screen ceramic induction hob, integrated Bosch oven, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, door to driveway and rear garden. First floor: bedroom (5.02m x 4.04m) (plus bay) with dual aspect windows, bow bay window to front, elevated rural views, fitted wardrobes; bedroom (4.02m x 3.09m) (plus bay) bow bay window to front, elevated rural views, fitted wardrobes and storage; bedroom (3.65m x 2.55m) open fire in tiled fireplace, wash hand basin; bedroom (3.02m x 2.65m); family bathroom.
External features include: detached double garage (6.26m x 5.33m); separate detached snooker room (7.32m x 5.64m) with open arch leading to: bar (3.72m x 3.22m) fitted bar and door to timber decked area; furnished cloakroom; rear hall with door to rear garden.
Most Popular
-
1
Fifth generation entrepreneurs expand 170 year-old tyre fitting business
-
2
Home heating oil price rises by nearly £200 in a fortnight in Northern Ireland: Diesel and electricity costs also rising
-
3
NI business leaders react to Prime Minister’s ‘energy crisis’ government package
-
4
NI homebuyer enquiries plummet, but low supply levels push prices higher
-
5
NIFDA calls for support as members face crippling energy costs
* 65 Ballylinney Road,
BT39 9RH
O\O £395,000
Agents: Colin Graham Residential t: 028 90832832