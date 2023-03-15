With April soon approaching and it being Stress Awareness month it’s important to spotlight the important of good mental health and looking after your physical well-being whilst at home. Interior design experts from Hovia have researched and recommended top tips on how to change your home up to gain a more stress-free home.

Relieving stress at bedtime

Whether you are feeling too stressed to sleep or stressed out from the lack of sleep – it's best to create complete darkness while you sleep to get a better sleeping pattern and relaxation.

Painting walls and ceilings white, involving plants as much as possible and using mood lighting can all help you make sure your home is a stress-free zone

UDesign stated that in the UK a staggering 70% of us sleep less than seven hours per night, which is an important statistic, as even half an hour less sleep than needed, can be detrimental to your health as it has a cumulative effect.

Sleep Foundation have researched that sleeping in darkness can help stimulate the production of melatonin which is a hormone that helps you fall asleep quicker. There are many benefits to a good sleep, not just reduced stress as well as feeling more motivated, alert and boosting your immune system.

One of the best tips to getting a good night's sleep is investing in blackout blinds, shutters or curtains to create the darkest bedroom possible. Picking a wallpaper or paint colour that is a cool or neutral colour like blues, greens and greys can reduce your heart rate, lower your blood pressure and slow down your breathing rate. To create a more relaxing environment to encourage sleep, use diffusers or essential oils to fill your bedroom with smells like lavender. In the summer months use a quiet fan or wool duvet to prevent overheating at night.

Stress-free zone

Updating an unused corner, to create a new stress-free space for yourself is an easy and satisfying way update to your room, and it will give you a designated space to unwind. For example, using this space for a yoga or meditation area can manage your stress, reduce negative emotions, increase creativity, and also motivate you to adapt a daily habit.

You can design a new environment through different decorations and can separate the room by trying a new calming wallpaper or paint colour. An alternative is investing in a room separator, to really give your corner a new space to relax in. Keeping the space tidy and clutter free will also keep you less stressed and more productive. Mood lighting is a great way to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Relaxed in nature

Nature or elements that remind you of nature, such as a plant wallpaper, can really add some great benefits to your indoor space.

The University of Exeter’s research has found that by bringing plant elements into your daily life you can boost your wellbeing by 47%, creativity by 45% and productivity by 38%. Other positive impacts also include the reducing risk of psychiatric disorders and reducing our cortisol levels, allowing better recovery from stress.

Top tips for adding in more nature to your home space is decorating your home or office space with plants or building a plant shelf.

Other ways to directly involve plants is keeping flowers in a vase nearby. You could invest in natural furniture or add a nature-themed feature wall with the right wallpaper.

Light therapy

Wherever and as much as possible, in your home or office, turn off those fluorescent lights and let in the natural sunlight in through the windows.

Dako Windows’s research found that exposure to natural light helps our bodies not only produce Vitamin D but also positively effects circadian rhythms, sleeping patterns, motivation and has been proven to improve our mood and happiness.

Hanging a mirror on a wall opposite a window produces more light within the room, as will painting/wallpapering your walls and ceilings in white to brighten up the room.

Other tips include keeping your windows clean to allow more light in and by and organising your furniture, so it does not block the windows.

Another tip is to use reflective glossy or metal accent surfaces that will bounce the light around the room.

Good view, good mood

In your office or home, try to get a good and unobstructed view of some form greenery.

According to Chromogenics, it has proven to have positive health effects such as making you more creative, energised, and less stressed and productive. The research also found that a room with a view onto an area of natural beauty means you are less likely to take sick days from work,

You can design your space with a view by creating one with a photographs of greenery on the window or by using nature-inspired art prints or choosing a picturesque landscape wallpaper.