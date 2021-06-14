Is your garden the tops?

Animo TV are making a brand new TV series for RTE One which celebrates the hard work, love and attention people in Ireland - North and South - have put into their gardens.

By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 14th June 2021, 10:00 am

They’re looking for the best amateur gardeners on the island, people who are ready to show off their gardens. Over the course of the series, their experts will travel around Ireland to three exceptional gardens per episode and assess them before ultimately choosing a winner.

Applications are open to all, just email [email protected]

New RTE TV Series Looking For Applicants
