The Floral Hall, stands within the grounds of Belfast Zoo, surrounded by Bellevue Gardens, was once a stunning example of Art Deco architecture.

Decades ago, my late father and his showband, used to raise the roof off this exquisite, Art Deco style ballroom, with their infectious tunes.

Now, the domed roof is caving in, and silence prevails in the dilapidated building.

When my father played there it was affectionately known as the Ballroom of Romance. For many, love bloomed at the Floral Hall.

Since the 1930s the venue rang out with the sound of people having fun. It became a place close to many people’s hearts.

The Floral Hall, stands within the grounds of Belfast Zoo, surrounded by Bellevue Gardens, a once stunning example of Art Deco architecture. Designed by David W. Boyd, built by J & R Taggart at the cost of £14,520 (£900,000 today) and opened in 1936, the venue drew hundreds of thousands of people over the years (according to records 130,000 visited it in 1947 alone).

The Hall provided entertainment even through World War II, dances continued complete with blackout blinds, providing cheer and raising moral.

During the 1960s showbands would play regularly, including my father’s, encouraging feet onto the dancefloor with their big band swing.

In 1965 it housed a roller-rink, I have an elderly friend who recalls wonderful days spent skating there.

The Hall also hosted concerts, big names took to the stage including Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix and The Small Faces.

With the outbreak of the troubles in 1969 its popularity waned, and it finally closed its doors on April 2, 1972. It was used briefly as a counting centre for the Northern Ireland Border Poll in 1973, and then to store animal feed for the zoo.

Owned by Belfast City Council, The Floral Hall has been left to deteriorate. Time and the elements have slowly devoured its beauty, it now lies a decaying ruin.

I was too young to see inside the building before its closure in 1972, but I remember playing in the gardens on Eastertime trips to the zoo.

It’s heartbreaking to see this beautiful Deco gem in such bad disrepair. It is one of the few buildings of this architectural style surviving in the province.

I’d be excited to see this place restored to its former glory. It would make such a charming wedding venue, a hotel, educational centre, or restaurant. A Tea-at-the-Ritz style experience would be a fabulous draw, in gorgeous Art Deco surroundings, photo-ready from every angle for the discerning selfie-taker.

Attempts have been made to rescue the Art Deco gem. A petition to save and restore it garnered thousands of supporters. Plans have been suggested over the years for the listed building, but nothing materialized.

The last proposal from a developer, who wanted to turn it into an events and wedding venue, bombed when the company went into administration leaving plans in disarray.