Downstairs, this semi-detached house on Oldpark Road, north Belfast, boasts three spacious reception rooms plus a sun room adjoining the kitchen.
Upstairs is a huge main bedroom and two more good-sized double bedrooms.
And outside there are generous gardens to the front and rear.
1. Bedroom 1
The main bedroom in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency
2. Garden
The back garden of this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency
3. Kerb appeal
The front of this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency
4. Lounge
The lounge in this three-bedroom family home on Oldpark Road, Belfast, with a guide price of £200,000 to £210,000 | Zoopla/Express Estate Agency Photo: Zoopla/Express Estate Agency
