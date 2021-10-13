Magherfelt home in a friendly development

Piney Hill, Magherafelt

Mid Ulster Letting and Sales are pleased to bring to the market this four bedroom detached property located in the popular Piney Hill Development, situated in Magherafelt.

Piney Hill is a quiet and friendly development with all town centre amenities, local Primary, Secondary and Grammar schools and bus station within walking distance.

This property will appeal to all buyers whether they be first time buyers, investors, or those just looking for a change.

Living room

Internally the property boasts a generous living room leading off to a beautiful and bright dining room, spacious kitchen and utility room.

Three bedrooms upstairs, Master suite and a family bathroom. This property is in excellent condition throughout.

Externally, this property benefits from off street parking and an enclosed area out towards the rear.

Property Details as follows:

Entrance hall: UPVC door with glass panel windows on door, tiled floor.

Downstairs W/C: Hot and cold taps, wash hand basin with multi coloured tiled splashback area.

Kitchen: Tiled flooring, walls wallpapered with cream tiles around splash area, double radiator, White pine door (leading to utility room) and windows, eye and low level units, formica worktop, oven, single sink with drainer, extractor fan.

Utility Room: Eye and Low Level Shaker Units (wooden), Space for washing machine, space for tumble dryer, space for fridge freezer. Single Sink and Drainer, UPVC Back Door & Side Window. Heating Switch.

Bathroom

Bedroom 1: Carpet flooring.

Living room: Carpet flooring , tv point, double radiator, large uPVC window.

Dining room: Wooden effect flooring, large uPVC window.

Landing: Carpet flooring, access to roof space.

Dining

Bathroom: Wooden effect flooring, bath with shower attachments, hot and cold taps, wash hand basin, radiator, extractor fan.

Master bedroom: Carpet flooring, uPVC window. Ensuite, single radiator, uPVC window.

Bedroom 3: Carpet flooring, uPVC window.

Bedroom 4: Carpet flooring, uPVC window.

Hot-press: Shelved, hot press tank.

External: Enclosed paved garden to rear, front lawn, off street parking.

