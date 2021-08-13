Magnificent historic rural dwelling outside the village of Doagh

Situated just outside the village of Doagh, 2 Dixons Corner is a converted farm building situated in a small development of five black stone properties. Dating back to 1684, the building was formerly the farm yard of Drunadarragh House, Lord Glentoran’s family estate. Sharing a secure gated courtyard, the house is surrounded by mature trees and has beautiful rural views across open countryside.

The well designed home combines cottage charm and character with generous living space and a high contemporary build specification, having been entirely renovated by Patton Construction in 2007.

Quality fixtures and fittings, vaulted ceilings and a multifuel stove all blend together to create a warm and inviting home. The generous living room provides ample entertaining space, while the three double bedrooms all have their own unique character, each with vaulted ceilings with the master further benefiting from built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

2 Dixons Corner

The painted country style kitchen has an excellent range of high and low level units and laminate worktop surfaces, with a single drainer ‘Franke’ 1.5 bowl sink unit with mixer taps and hand spray. Appliances include an integrated four ring gas hob with a stainless steel extractor hood above, an integrated single oven, dishwasher, and integrated fridge. The kitchen is open to an ample casual dining area, with a hardwood and glazed door with glazed sidelights to the courtyard. There is also an adjoining utility room.

The home includes a downstairs cloakroom with a low flush WC and pedestal wash hand basin. Meanwhile, the main bathroom comprises a modern white suite with low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, panelled bath, and built-in oversized corner shower cubicle with a thermostatic shower unit.

Externally, there is parking in the communal courtyard and a well -proportioned garage. The landscaped side and rear gardens are laid in lawns with paved patio areas.

Overall the property enjoys a quiet location with beautiful surroundings, while remaining easily accessible to Belfast.

Kitchen

