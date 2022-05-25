Maple and May invest £2.5m for new affordable homes in Dromara

Trevor Smith, Deirdre Steele and John Smith

The £2.5m project will see the development of 14 new homes located off the Hillsborough Road, just outside the village centre.

Working in partnership with JA Smith Developments, this new residential scheme will comprise a mix of three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached houses designed by local firm McAdam Stewart Architects. The project will be delivered in three phases over a four-year period, with phase 1 including the first set of four bedroom detached properties, expected to be handed over in Spring 2023.

Deirdre Steele, Maple and May Manager, said: “The demand for affordable properties is continuing to grow throughout Northern Ireland. This new development in Dromara will offer opportunities for people to purchase their own quality home. Over the last twelve months our rental portfolio has also increased, and we plan to explore more opportunities to further expand our offering throughout Northern Ireland.”

The scheme forms part of the Maple and May overall delivery plan, establishing partnerships with local developers and to deliver an ambitious ‘design and build’ programme.

Trevor Smith from JA Smith Developments, added: “This partnership with Maple and May is an exciting project for the Dromara locality, combining much needed quality housing within an area that offers new residents an already established community.