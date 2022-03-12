Mid Ulster property: stylish detached home perfect for flexible family living

Currently on sale through Manelly & Co Ltd (tel: 028 8676 3265) with offers around £214,950, it is beautifully decorated and perfectly presented throughout.

The bright and welcoming entrance hall has a tiled floor and enjoys natural daylight from the front door’s double-glazed side panel and fan light.

The lounge has a cosy wood burning stove with feature railway sleeper mantle.

A family room, which could also be used as a fourth bedroom, has a pre-finished oak wooden floor.

The beautiful kitchen / dining area features modern grey two-toned kitchen units with integral and built in appliances.

PVC French doors lead off the dining area to the side garden and rear driveway.

A useful utility area has grey high and low level units, a sink unit and is plumbed for an automatic washing machine and has space for a tumble dryer.

The downstairs cloakroom has a white suite with chrome fittings, low flush WC, wall-hung wash hand basin and tiled floor and splash backs.

Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has an en suite, comprising of white low flush WC, wall-hung wash hand basin and shower pod with ‘Mira’ electric shower.

The family bathroom features a white suite with a corner bath and separate shower pod with power shower. The room is finished off with complementary floor tiles splash backs. There is also a heated towel radiator.

The attic trusses in this superb property have been left for further accommodation.

This lovely home has gardens to the side and front and are enclosed and laid out in lawn.

There are tarmac driveways to the side and rear, providing excellent off street parking.

For more information on this lovely property, check it out at www.maneely.com

