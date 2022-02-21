Mid Ulster property: superb four-bedroom property complete with home office

However, the convenient location is just of the attractive features that 16 Derramore Heights in Magherafelt has to offer.

This beautiful home, is on sale through Paul Birt (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £279,950.

While the location is a selling point in itself, it ticks so many other boxes too for the discerning buyer.

With plenty of practical space inside and an enclosed garden to the rear, this lovely property is perfect for family living.

There’s even a study to make life so much easier for anyone working from home.

Step into the bright hallway and you can get a sense of how this could be your dream home.

The tastefully decorated living room has a feature fireplace with wood burning stove and a laminate wood floor.

A family room to the rear of the property has patio doors to the rear gardens. It has a laminate walnut wood floor and feature wall panelling.

The study, which is positioned at the front of the house, is a bright and practical office space with fitted bookshelves, a desktop work station and laminate wood floor.

The kitchen is designed for style and practicality with eye and low level solid oak units with Corian worktop, stainless steel sink unit, integrated dishwasher, under unit lighting. It has partly-tiled walls and a fully tiled floor.

The matching utility room, with solid oak T Bar kitchen units and stainless steel sink unit, is plumbed for a washing machine.

The first floor accommodation offers four bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a family bathroom.

Bedroom one has views to the front of the house and has an en suite comprising WC, wash hand basin, separate electric shower and fully-tiled walls and floors.

Bedroom two features fitted bedroom furniture.

Bedroom three has a laminate floor. Bedroom four has a laminate floor and fitted sliderobes.

The attractive bathroom includes a WC, wash hand basin, bath and separate electric power shower. It has fully-tiled floors and walls.

Outside, the property has a detached garage with roller shutter door. There is a tarmac parking area to the front and a driveway and enclosed gardens to the rear.

