Modern new build home

Occupying a roadside position on a site of some 0.35 acre with aspects over the surrounding countryside, there will be a short entrance driveway owned between the two properties, with private access from there.

Purchased with a stunning level of turnkey finish both inside and out, if booked at an early stage you will have a choice of kitchen finish and floor coverings, whilst externally the ground works will be completed to include flagged patio and pathways and seeded lawns.

Cleverly designed for modern living, the open plan living/dining/kitchen leads into a sun room, whilst the home office will suit those working from home.

2 Largy Manor, Largy Road, Portglenone, Co Antrim, BT42 2RQ

Convenient to a number of satellite towns and villages to include Portglenone, Randalstown, Toome and Ahoghill, the central location between Belfast and Derry/Londonderry offers easy access for commuters via the recently upgraded road network.

A superior dwelling of some calibre, this property will appeal to those seeking a country home on a relatively low maintenance site, whilst remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences.

Accommodation (Measurements – to widest points): Ground floor - Lounge 6.10m x 3.90m (20’0” x 12’10”); Study 3.90m x 2.60m (12’10” x 8’6”); Living/Dining/Kitchen 9.36m x 8.00m (30’8” x 26’3”); Sun room 3.30m x 3.30m (10’10” x 10’10”); Utility room 2.30m x 2.20m (7’7” x 7’3”); Cloakroom/Downstairs Toilet 2.30m x 1.20m (7’7” x 3’11”). First floor - Master Bedroom 4.70m x 3.70m (15’5” x 12’2”), en-suite Shower room 2.30m x 2.20m (7’7” x 7’3”), dressing room 2.50m x 2.30m (8’3” x 7’7”); bedroom 3.90m x 3.00m (12’10’’ x 9’10’’); bedroom 3.90m x 3.00m (12’10” x 9’10”); bedroom 3.90m x 3.40m (12’10” x 11’2”); bathroom 3.90m x 2.60m (12’10” x 8’6”)

Outside: Detached Garage 6.00m x 5.40m (19’8” x 17’9”).

One of only two contemporary new build homes in an exclusive setting on the Largy Road

Price - £369,950

2 Largy Manor, Largy Road, Portglenone - First Floor Plan

Rainey & Gregg tel: 028 2564 5225