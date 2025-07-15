25 million people can't properly operate the commonly used household appliance

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly half of Brits (46%) admit that they don’t know how to properly work their own washing machine, according to new nationwide research.

According to the data, that means around 25 million adults in the UK don’t know how to operate the appliance, which is used daily by families up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poll from cleaning and laundry brand Dr. Beckmann revealed the people of Coventry as the biggest culprits, with 58% of residents admitting they don’t know the drum from the drawer.

More than half of Belfast locals don't know how their washing machine works

Those in Leicester (55%) and Belfast (51%) rounded off the top three.

Which cities are most confused by their washing machine?

Coventry - 58% Leicester - 55% Belfast - 51% Bristol - 51% Brighton - 50%

*According to the % of people who don’t know how their washing machine works

When it comes to laundry confusion, the washing machine drawer is top of the pile, with 56% of Brits saying they don’t use it because it’s overly complicated – making it the most underused household item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The microwave grill function is the second most underused item, the research shows, with most people trying it once and never going back again, while built-in egg holders in the fridge round off the top three.

Other underused items include the fruit and veg in the fridge, originally designed for fresh food but more regularly used to chill bottles of prosecco instead, the flip-down toaster tray and vacuum cleaner attachments.

The study, by cleaning and laundry brand Dr. Beckmann, highlights how many traditional household features are falling out of favour, either through confusion, disuse or changing lifestyles.

Top 10 most underused household items:

Washing machine drawer Microwave grill function Built-in fridge egg holders Warming drawer under ovens Flip-down toaster tray Dishwasher rinse aid compartment Fruit and veg drawer in the fridge Vacuum cleaner attachments Spice racks inside cupboards Steam function on irons

To explore the wider lifestyle shift behind these trends, Dr. Beckmann has partnered with professional organiser and TV presenter Dilly Carter, known for helping families transform their cluttered homes into calming spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dilly Carter said: “Ditching the drawer is more than just a laundry hack – it reflects a collective desire for a more streamlined and manageable way of living. People are craving simplicity in every part of their homes, including their laundry routines.

“The detergent drawer might seem minor, but it symbolises that kind of unnecessary hassle that busy households are trying to eliminate. It leaks, it’s hard to clean, and most people have no idea what compartment does what.”

Natasha Brook, a spokesperson for Dr. Beckmann, added: “We’re witnessing a shift in how people do their washing. The drawer has been around for decades, but it’s become a source of mess and frustration.

“People don’t want to second guess which compartment does what, they want quick, clean, effective solutions they can trust. The fact that over half of Brits are skipping the drawer altogether says it all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We understand that households need products that work faster and harder, while not taking up too much space in the home, so we designed our Fabric Conditioner Sheets with modern, eco-conscious living in mind.

“Using our innovative Magic Leaves formula, these new sheets are specially formulated to preserve both the ability to absorb water and breathability for fabric, while infusing clothes with a fragrance that lasts up to seven days. Designed for use on all fabrics, including towels and activewear, they offer a versatile alternative to traditional liquid counterparts.

“What’s even better is that they’re pre-dosed, ultra-light and compact. Simply pop the sheet directly into the washing machine drum and watch as it fully dissolves – no mess or fuss just clean clothes and less hassle!”