Murmur gets into bed in NI with first ever standalone store

Murmur will open at designer outlet, The Boulevard

Irish homeware brand, Murmur has announced plans to open its first-ever standalone store as part of longer-term ambitions to roll out more stores across the UK and Ireland.

The 1,108 sq ft inaugural store will open at designer outlet, The Boulevard, a Lotus Property-owned scheme based between Belfast and Dublin later this month, creating six jobs.

Murmur, which is part of the Bedeck family, will sell lines across bedding, soft furnishings, gifting and home fragrance at The Boulevard. Inspired by the soft Irish landscape, Murmur products offer unrivalled luxury, quality materials and soft natural tones and customers can expect to benefit from discounts of up to 70% RRP.

The announcement comes close on the heels of global fashion brand New Look choosing The Boulevard as the location for its first ever outlet store, which opened in February, and kate spade new york opening its first store in Northern Ireland there last month.

Lotus Property is advised by Johnstone Property Consultants Ltd and KLM Real Estate.

Susanne Morris, director at Johnstone Property Consultants, said: “The Northern Irish retail market is booming at the minute. Feedback from brands is that it is a great location to testbed new models or venture into a new marketplace and raise their profile among a new consumer. The Boulevard in particular has gained attention given its prime location directly between capital cities, Belfast and Dublin. It is perfectly placed to attract visitors from both geographies, with Belfast shoppers enjoying an out-of-town offering and Dublin shoppers availing of a favourable exchange rate.”

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Murmur to The Boulevard family. Home to sister brand Bedeck for 15 years, we have a growing homeware category at the scheme and a luxury offering such as Murmur’s will be a perfect fit. We have started 2022 with a bang.

“Three new tenants have been welcomed to the scheme and we’re only four months into the year. All new signings have been firsts for the brands, whether that’s their first store ever, their first outlet store or their first venture in Northern Ireland.

“We’re delighted The Boulevard has been the desired location for these brand firsts. It’s testament to the success of the scheme and the level of investment that has been made in the past few years to attract a desirable tenant mix, engage and nurture our loyal customer base and continue to attract new visitors.”

Joint managing directors Andrew and Gary Irwin, added: “We’ve had a relationship with Lotus Property for many years now and we’re excited to open our first ever Murmur store at The Boulevard. The scheme has benefitted from significant investment and we’ve been encouraged by the continuous growth in footfall.