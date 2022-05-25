New build by the coast

The property has a high specification throughout, including oil fired central heating and PVC double glazing, and has been finished to an exceptional standard both inside and externally.

Internal accommodation includes a generous lounge/dining area, a contemporary kitchen with separate utility, two bedrooms on ground floor - one with ensuite, a family bathroom, and a large reception/office room on the first floor with balcony enjoying sea views.

Located within minutes’ walk to Ballygally Beach and local amenities and with the famous Antrim Coast Road on its doorstep this property will tick all the boxes for those looking for coastal living with a low maintenance home.

3 Whin Road, Ballygally, BT40 2QJ

Accommodation: entrance porch; living/dining area 27’ 6” x 22’ 3” (8.39m x 6.78m) spacious open plan living/dining area with laminate wood flooring, built in storage area and under stair storage, open plan to: kitchen 10’ 4” X 11’ 3” (3.15m X 3.43m) range of luxury high gloss finish units with integrated hob and eye level oven, space for fridge freezer and plumbed for dishwasher, stainless steel sink, door leading to patio area; utility room 7’ 11” x 4’ 8” (2.41m x 1.42m); bathroom 10’ 3” x 7’ 9” (3.13m x 2.36m) with luxury fitted bathroom suite with free standing bath, separate shower cubicle, low flush WC and pedestal wash hand basin; bedroom 15’ 7” x 11’ 2” (4.75m x 3.41m) carpet flooring, TV port, ensuite shower room: 8’ 5” X 2’ 11” (2.56m x 0.90m) with luxury three piece suite; bedroom 12’ 4” x 12’ 2” (3.77m x 3.71m); lounge 24’ 3” x 22’ 9” (7.38m x 6.94m) spacious reception room with sea views and French doors to private balcony (balcony has covered area with outside electrics; bedroom 16’ 11” X 12’ 10” (5.16m x 3.92m), ensuite shower room 12’ 4” x 3’ 12” (3.77m x 1.21m) with luxury three piece suite.

Spacious parking to the front of the property. Private patio area to rear.

O\A £325,000

Agents: Hunter Campbell Estate Agents (Larne) T: 028 2827 9921

