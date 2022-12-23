A group of houseplants.

“There’s something really fascinating about tiny plants and with a still growing interest in houseplants, many are looking for easy to care for interesting plants for tiny spaces,” she says.

Peperomia ‘Watermelon’. Moisture loving so will need to have a watering schedule. Perfect in indirect bright light but not in direct, hot sunlight. The foliage looks just like a watermelon.

Hypoestes phyllostachya (polka dot plant). With bright-coloured, patterned foliage, it fits in with just about any houseplant scheme and grows well in smaller pots. Humidity helps this to flourish and feed regularly from spring throughout summer.

Cacti and succulents. Grouping these plants, we can fill shelves and any spare space with small plants in small pots needing little water and very little care.

Money-saving plants

“Saving money is on everyone’s mind for the next year but one way to cut costs and still grow a houseplant collection is by propagating what you already have.

“So innovative ways to display propagated plants will be big over the next few years,” she predicts.

Ones to watch: Pothos and tradescantia. Both are easy to take from cuttings. Just cut beneath a node and place in a jar of water until the roots grow strong before potting up.

They can stay in fresh water for months and the roots look spectacular so this will be a big part of houseplant displays. Compost and pots aren’t even needed.

Monstera can be rooted the same way in a large vase of water and as the roots form the vase fills with swirls of attractive roots.

Clean air champions

“With wellbeing high on the agenda, houseplants that not only look aesthetically pleasing but also clean the air of toxins will be top of the list,” Ellen Mary predicts.

Ones to watch: