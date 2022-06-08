Northern Ireland tops for annual house price inflation

Northern Ireland topped the table again this month for annual house price inflation, seeing prices rise by 15.2%, equating to an average of £185,386.

However, according to the Halifax House Price Index may figures, the housing market has begun to show signs of cooling.

Russell Galley, managing director, Halifax, said: “The average cost of buying a home in the UK is up 1%, or £2,857, on last month, and has now risen for eleven consecutive months. Annual growth also remains in double-digits, at 10.5%, although this is the slowest rate of growth seen since the start of the year.

NI house prices

“The average cost to buy a home in the UK is now £289,099, hitting yet another record high. Despite the very real cost of living pressures some people are experiencing, the imbalance between supply and demand for properties remains the primary reason driving the continued climb in house prices.

“For house hunters, the extent of the impact of property price inflation continues to be linked to the type of home they are looking to buy. Compared to May last year, you’d need around £10,000 more to buy a flat, but an additional £50,000 for a detached home.

“This clearly creates a knock-on effect for those looking to make their first home move, as the rungs on the housing ladder have become increasingly wider.

“However, the housing market has begun to show signs of cooling. Mortgage activity has started to come down and, coupled with the inflationary pressures currently exerted on household budgets, it’s likely activity will start to slow.